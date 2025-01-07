Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City rose seven percent from 2023 to 2024 and made up the majority of hate crimes committed in the Big Apple last year, according to a new NYPD report summarizing the past year.

According to the report, of 641 hate crimes committed in 2024, 345 were committed against Jews, compared to 296 against all other groups combined. 55% of hate crimes were committed against Jews.

In addition, while overall hate crimes dropped four percent from 2023 to 2024, 22 more antisemitic hate crimes were committed in 2024 than in 2023 for an increase of seven percent.

Anti-Muslim hate crimes also rose over 2023 levels to 43, still a small fraction of antisemitic hate crimes.

Overall crime was down by nearly three percent, marking the second straight year that crime figures have fallen in New York City.

New York has been affected by the global wave of antisemitism that accompanied and followed the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023, leading to a significant rise in antisemitic incidents in the final three months of 2023 and all of 2024.

An August report by Tom DiNapoli, the New York State comptroller, found that antisemitic incidents made up 44% of all hate crimes in the state last year, and 88% of those motivated by religious bias.