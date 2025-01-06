US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about negotiations on a deal for the release of the hostages, at a press conference he held during his visit to South Korea,

He said, "We want to reach the finish line in the talks for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip within two weeks, and get the hostages out of there."

An Israeli source told Kan News on Monday morning that, “contrary to denials by the Prime Minister's Office, Hamas has submitted a list of hostages to be released, but has not disclosed if any of them are alive.

Netanyahu held a consultation through the night on the issue of the hostages, during which he raised the issue of the Mossad Head’s trip to Qatar.

A senior Hamas source told Reuters last night that the terrorist organization has approved a list of thirty-four hostages that had been handed over by Israel. The Prime Minister's Office denied the report, saying ,"Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages.." This is one of the points of contention between the sides, along with the cessation of the war and the withdrawal of forces from the Gaza Strip.