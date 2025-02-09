US President Donald Trump has rescinded security clearances for Antony Blinken, the former Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, the former National Security Adviser, White House officials said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

This decision follows Trump's earlier revocation of security clearance for his predecessor, Joe Biden, effectively barring him from receiving daily intelligence briefings.

In addition to Blinken and Sullivan, Trump also revoked the clearance of Biden's Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, who played a key role in the Justice Department’s response to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg—both of whom have led legal cases against Trump—were also stripped of their security clearances, the report said.

Biden had similarly revoked Trump's security clearance in 2021, after taking office.

Previously, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth withdrew the security clearance and personal security detail of retired Army General Mark Milley, a former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley, who had served as the nation’s top military officer during part of Trump’s first term, became a vocal critic of Trump following his 2023 retirement under Biden’s administration.