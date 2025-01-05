A Hamas source told Reuters on Sunday evening that the terror organization had approved a list of 34 hostages that Israel wants to release, as part of a ceasefire deal for the return of the hostages.

According to the source, any deal will depend on the IDF's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire.

The Prime Minister's Office commented, saying "Contrary to what has been claimed, Hamas has not provided a list of the names of the hostages until this moment."

Axios reporter Barak Ravid says an Israeli source confirmed the report, but noted, “Hamas has not confirmed how many of them are alive, and how many are dead.”

Foreign sources involved in the negotiations told Kan News that Mossad Head, David Barnea, will arrive tomorrow in the Qatari capital, Doha, to discuss the details of the deal for the release of the hostages.

Jerusalem had previously denied a report in the Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed that the mediators had succeeded in bridging the disputes and were waiting for a response from the Israeli government, which according to the report should be given tonight.

Israeli officials said that despite positive progress in the talks, there is still no breakthrough that would enable a deal.

Earlier, an Israeli executive plane with a foreign registration, which had previously carried out missions for the Israeli Mossad and security agencies, took off from Qatar to Israel. The plane arrived in Israel on Friday.