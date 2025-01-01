Israel officially took responsibility on Wednesday for a commando mission conducted last September at an Assad regime military center for scientific research in Masyaf, Syria.

The IAF's Shaldag Unit and Unit 669 participated in the mission, which sought to destroy the underground facility from up close.

The forces reached the target quickly by helicopters, which landed on Syrian soil and unloaded the Shaldag commandoes who detonated the facility that manufactured advanced and precise Iranian weaponry.

The commandoes surprised the facility's Syrian guards and killed several during the raid. Shortly after the successful mission, the forces re-boarded the helicopters and returned to Israel while the Air Force carried out airstrikes in the area.

The facility that was destroyed was constructed by Iran, with the help of Hezbollah, inside a mountain in Masyaf which made it safe from being struck from the air. The factory was monitored by Israeli intelligence for five years.

The IDF described the raid: "This is one of the most dangerous and daring commando operations that the IDF carried out outside of the country's borders, heroically and with many dangers, but with careful planning by the IAF which led to the wanted results: the destruction of Iran and Syria's strategic capabilities dozens of kilometers from Israel."

A few days after the operation, American and Western sources confirmed to the New York Times that Israel was behind the commando raid in Syria, however, only today did Israel officially take responsibility.