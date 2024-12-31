The Palestinian Authority, under its chairman Mahmoud Abbas, is demanding that it be placed in control of the Gaza Strip at the end of the current war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization that has ruled Gaza since 2007.

"The State of Palestine is ready to shoulder the responsibility placed on its shoulders to bring an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, and that many efforts are being invested in the regional and international arena, and first and foremost with Egypt, in an attempt to stop the 'genocide' and expedite the entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip," the statement said.

Baruch Yedid reported on i24NEWS that Egypt has given Hamas permission to establish a management council for the Gaza Strip, without the participation of the Palestinian Authority.

The PA's statement could be related to developments in the talks to establish the Gaza Strip Management Council, which is supposed to be a pillar within the framework of a ceasefire agreement.

The PA was kicked out of Gaza in a Hamas coup in 2007. Repeated attempts to reach an agreement with Hamas to form a unity government have failed.