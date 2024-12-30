A Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony was held on Monday evening at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv in conjunction with the Kibbutz Movement and the Religious Kibbutz Movement.

The event opened with the lighting of the sixth candle by Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber, Kibbutz Movement Director Lior Simcha, and Religious Kibbutz Movement Director Sara Evron.

After the candle lighting, the Chief Rabbi stated: "It can not be that we have brethren who are hostages and we act like it's a regular day. If I have a brother and sister in captivity I need to feel as if I'm in captivity."

After the ceremony, an event was held during which family members of the hostages shared how they could strengthen the light and hope during this difficult time.