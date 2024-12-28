Israel Police are investigating suspected incitement against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid.

The investigation follows fake bereavement notices for the two, which are making the rounds on social media.

The notices read, "We announce the death of the oppositional and hated traitor, Gali Baharav-Miara," followed by funeral details for the funeral to be held in "the Prosecutor's Office Cemetery."

Lapid's notice reads, "We announce the death of the empty one, the national idiot Yair Lapid." His funeral, as well, is scheduled to be held in the "Prosecutor's Office Cemetery."

The week of mourning for Baharav-Miara, the notices add, will be held at "Dictator Square, in the Tel Aviv Ghetto," while Lapid's week of mourning will be held at the Supreme Court.

The notices do not actively threaten death, nor do they give off a celebratory vibe. Both are signed, "the nation of Israel."

Lapid quickly responded on X, writing, "I am attaching here the latest product of the 'poison machine.' I have no doubt that later today, there will be a four-minute video clip expressing condemnation and horror, in which [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu condemns this clear incitement to murder the opposition chairman and the Attorney General."