Most Israelis - 60% believe that Israel is at real risk of a civil war, a new poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) revealed.

Twenty-seven percent of Israelis believe that former Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak is correct in his predictions that Israel is close to a civil war, while 33% believe that he exaggerated a bit, though the danger is real. Twenty-one percent believe that Barak greatly exaggerated, and that Israel is nowhere near a civil war. Sixteen percent believe that there is no danger at all of a civil war.

The survey examined the Israeli public's position on the legality of ISA chief Ronen Bar's dismissal and obeying the Supreme Court if it decides to interfere.

Thirty-eight percent of Israelis believe that the court should cancel the dismissal of ISA chief Ronen Bar, while 40% believe that the court has no authority to interfere on the matter, and 11% believe that even if the court does have the authority to interfere, the dismissal is appropriate and therefore should not be prevented. In total, 51% of Israelis believe that the Supreme Court should not interfere with Bar's dismissal.

Among right-wing voters, 76% believe that the court does not have the authority to interfere, while 47% of "center-right" voters agree. Among left-wing voters, most believe that the Supreme Court should cancel the dismissal of Bar.

A majority - 53% - of Israelis believe that the Supreme Court should not interfere in Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's dismissal. Of these, 35% point out that the Supreme Court has no authority to interfere in the matter, and 18% believe that even if authorized to interfere, Baharav-Miara needs to be fired regardless.

In light of the majority's opinion that the court should avoid interfering in the processes of firing the two officials, an even larger majority believes that the government should respect the court's decision - if it decides such a thing - to cancel the dismissals.

Forty percent explained their statement that the government needs to listen to the court by saying that "otherwise we will be dragged into a constitutional crisis." Twenty-three percent explained their support by saying, "The court is the one authorized to interpret the law."

However, one out of every three Israelis believes that if the Supreme Court decides to prevent the dismissal of Bar or Baharav-Miara, the government should not obey, since the court has no authority to make decisions on the matter.