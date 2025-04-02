Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday morning sent a letter to the Supreme Court asking the court to delay its next hearing on National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's appointment to his position.

"There is progress on the discussion on the plan" between Ben Gvir and Netanyahu on Ben Gvir's return to the government, she said.

In her request, Baharav-Miara asked the Supreme Court to allow the sides time to discuss the matter amongst themselves, and to hold the next hearing no earlier than May 1, in order to allow Ben Gvir's return to be settled in accordance with legal demands.

"In recent days, there is practical discussion amongst the respondents regarding the plan on the matter of the appeals, which may be brought before the court. There has been progress on the discussion, but it is not yet done."

Earlier this month, Baharav-Miara informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that, from a legal standpoint, Ben Gvir cannot be appointed to the position, arguing that his political involvement in the police does not align with the authority of the responsible minister.

In a conversation between the two, Netanyahu emphasized to the Attorney General that only he decides who will be appointed as a minister, and no one else, noting that the law allows the appointment of any candidate who does not have a pending criminal indictment.

The government later approved Ben Gvir's appointment.