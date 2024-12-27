Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has claimed that the new Syrian government should be keeping Israel's defense echelon awake at night.

During a working meeting held with civilian sources in the Foreign Ministry, Sa'ar discussed Syria's political and military echelons, expressing doubt about the stability of the new regime.

"Around the world, they speak of 'organized regime change in Syria,' but it's not like a new government was chosen in a democratic fashion and that it rules all of Syria," he said. "This is a gang of terrorists who were first in Idlib and then took over the capital city of Damascus and other areas."

"The world really wants to see in them a new and stable regime, because the countries want to return the evacuees who they are hosting to Syria. But that's not the situation. There are battles with the Alawites along the coastline. There are explicit threats by [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan to eliminate the Kurdish autonomy; there is harassment of the Christian community in Syria."

He also stressed that Syria's new government "is an Islamist regime which will try to achieve unified control of all of Syria."