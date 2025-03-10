A bomb went off in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday morning as tensions between Ahmed al-Sharaa's interim government and supporters of deposed President Bashar al-Assad reached their highest point since the rebels took power at the end of last year.

According to Arab media, the bomb attack targeted a General Security patrol in the al-Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus. It is unclear if the explosion caused any casualties.

The reports stated that security forces were pursuing a group of "regime remnants" who allegedly attacked the patrol.

The attack comes just hours after the interim government announced that it would open an investigation into the killing of Alawite civilians.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Syrian presidency said an “independent committee” had been established to “investigate the violations against civilians and identify those responsible,” promising to bring perpetrators to justice.

Interim Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa called for unity, stating, “God willing, we will be able to live together in this country.”

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 830 Alawite civilians have been executed by security forces or pro-government fighters in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus since clashes broke out in the region last Thursday.

The Observatory also reported that the fighting has resulted in the deaths of 231 security personnel and 250 pro-Assad fighters, bringing the total death toll to 1,311.

Tensions escalated into open conflict between newly deployed security forces and Assad loyalists. The violence, concentrated in Alawite-majority areas associated with Assad’s family, has sparked widespread reports of mass killings.