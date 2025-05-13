US President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he is contemplating lifting sanctions imposed on Syria as part of the country's efforts to rebuild following over a decade of civil war, AFP reported.

Speaking to journalists at the White House before departing for a Middle East trip, Trump stated, "We are going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve. We may take them off of Syria because we want to give them a fresh start."

Syria’s new government, which recently succeeded in overthrowing longtime President Bashar Al-Assad, is focused on reconstructing the nation’s war-torn infrastructure and economy. The administration is now pushing for the removal of sanctions that date back to the Assad era in a bid to rejuvenate the economy and provide much-needed support for rebuilding efforts.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Syria’s foreign ministry issued a statement expressing gratitude for the potential change.

"We consider them an encouraging step toward ending the suffering of the Syrian people," the statement read. It also stressed that the sanctions, which were initially aimed at the Assad regime, have instead hindered the recovery process by "directly targeting the Syrian people."

The statement continued, noting that the Syrian government looks forward to the full lifting of sanctions, seeing it as part of a broader effort to foster peace, prosperity, and international cooperation in the region.

In January, the Biden administration relaxed some restrictions on Syria’s transitional government to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid following the ouster of Assad from power.

As part of that move, the US Treasury issued a six-month general license allowing specific transactions with the Syrian government, including certain energy sales and related activities.

However, Biden left the decision on lifting sanctions against Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa who is currently Syria’s interim president, to the Trump administration.