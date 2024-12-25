Mor Steinberg-Golan, a resident of Be'er Ya'akov whose yard was hit by shrapnel from the ballistic missile launched from Yemen on Wednesday, told Radio 103FM about her experience last night.

"We are physically okay," she said at the beginning of the conversation, and clarified: "Like everyone else, we woke up from the alarm and all went into the safe room. We stayed there for a few more minutes after the siren, and then we heard a very loud boom, that sounded like it had fallen near our house."

After leaving the safe room, she discovered what had caused the noise: "We went out to check and saw a fragment of shrapnel in the yard near the window of the safe room. It was 1.5 meters long. It looks like a white tube. There was only property damage, and that's the most important thing," she said.

“It sounded as if large iron bars were hitting the floor tiles, and we felt the ground shaking. We realized that it was very close. You don't expect it to be in your yard, and suddenly you see this pipe in your house," Mor shared. However, she stressed: "Everyone is fine. We reported the fall directly to the authorities. They came to check and have already taken the shrapnel."

After her experience, Steinberg-Golan wishes to convey a message to all of us: "The main point here is not to rush out of the safe room. Both the window of my room, and the window close to it, were right next to the place where the shrapnel fell. A piece of shrapnel fell in our garden. We see the damage it caused to our property. I am scared to think what it could do to people."