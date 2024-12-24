Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has instructed Israel's diplomatic representatives in Europe to work to advance in their host countries a government policy recognizing the Houthi rebel group as a terror organization.

The move comes as the Houthis increase the frequency at which they launch ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory.

"Since October 7, the Houthi's ongoing assault on Israel has included hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs," the Foreign Ministry noted. "In addition, the leaders of the group have publicly declared that they will continue to attack Israel and continue to prevent free passage for cruise vessels in the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, and Bab al-Mandab Strait. Among the ships attacked thus far were dozens of cruise vessels flying under European flags and operated by Europe. Over 100 cruise vessels have been attacked in this area since October 7."

The Ministry added: "The Iranian regime is using the Houthis to continue to disrupt regional stability. As has been noted in a number of official Security Council reports, the Houthis are relying on active aid from the Iranian regime, which funds, arms, trains, and provides the Houthis with operational assistance."

The Houthis are already considered a terror group by the US, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Israel.

Sa'ar commented that, "The Houthis present a threat not only to Israel, but also to the entire region and the entire world. The direct threat to freedom of movement in one of the busiest maritime pathways in the world is a challenge to the international community and to world order. The first and most basic thing is to declare them a terror organization."