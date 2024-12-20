An active-duty IDF soldier was forced to leave Sri Lanka quickly after being identified in its capital city by a pro-Palestinian Arab organization.

According to a report on Channel 12 News on Thursday, the organization was able to cross-reference a photo posted by the soldier on social media with another photo taken during his operational service in the Gaza Strip.

The organization circulated the photo on social media, claiming that the soldier had allegedly boasted about harming Palestinian Arabs. Additionally, the organization contacted the authorities in Sri Lanka demanding his arrest and filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court.

The soldier received an urgent phone call from security officials who instructed him to leave Sri Lanka immediately in order to avoid arrest.

A similar incident occurred in Cyprus about a month and a half ago and several other similar cases have been reported in the past year.