Activists from the Im Tirtzu organization on Thursday morning arrived in Tel Aviv to protest outside the home of a Supreme Court justice who visited Hamas "Nukhba" terrorists in prison.

In her recent visit to the terrorists, Justice Ruth Ronen inquired as to whether the terrorists have winter clothes, enough toilet paper, pens, and paper.

During the protest, the activists shouted, "Winter equipment for terrorists? What about the hostages?"; "The Court for Nukhba Terrorists' Rights"; and, "Toilet paper for terrorists? What about the hostages?"

Matan Jerafi, Director General of Im Tirtzu, said, "Ruth Ronen has placed an indelible ethical stain on the Supreme Court, by going to visit terrorists in the Ofer Prison."

"Justice Ronen could have sent an intern, but she wanted to examine it for herself, as part of her agenda to create conflict with the government's policy on the issue of Nukhba terrorists' prison conditions. It is unthinkable that this is what justices busy themselves with - what an embarrassment and shame!"