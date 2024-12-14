Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ronen made a surprise visit this week to Ofer Prison to assess the detention conditions of security prisoners held there.

Kan reports that the judge requested to visit the ward where 'illegal combatants from Gaza' are incarcerated. During her visit, she inquired whether they have winter clothes, toilet paper supplies, and whether they are allowed access to pen and paper to make legal appeals.

It was reported that Justice Ronen has recently dealt with several petitions filed by terrorists regarding their detention conditions. Her visit to the security prison comes shortly after Minister Ben-Gvir boasted of worsened prison conditions for security inmates.

Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of United Torah Judaism and Minister of Construction and Housing, stated, "As long as our brothers and sisters are suffering from cold and poor conditions in Hamas captivity without the Red Cross visits, the State of Israel should not allow visits to check the conditions of the Hamas monsters imprisoned in Israel."