Elisheva Davis is a 22-year-old Israeli girl who may be wheelchair-bound for life after falling from a bunkbed and tearing her spinal cord.
Tragically, Israeli doctors gave up on her ever standing on her own two feet, but she was determined to find a way out of her wheelchair.
She currently has one hope: surgery in Thailand. However, the costs of the surgery and flight add up to $90,000, an amount the family has no way to pay for.
“If I don’t go for this surgery, I could be stuck like this until the end of my life. Elisheva said, “I’m only 22, I want to marry, have kids, and give to the world. I don’t want to be limited to a wheelchair when I don’t have to be!”
This surgery is her only hope, and the family has turned to the public to help raise the full amount.
Elisheva wrote on the crowdfunding page:
It’s my dream to feel good, to stand up. $90,000 is a big sum, but the Jewish nation is even bigger! Please give me my deepest wish, something that everyone else takes for granted - the ability to stand on my own two feet. Every donation is meaningful to me.
Readers can give Elisheva the gift of independence by donating on the campaign page.