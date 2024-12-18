Elisheva Davis is a 22-year-old Israeli girl who may be wheelchair-bound for life after falling from a bunkbed and tearing her spinal cord.

Tragically, Israeli doctors gave up on her ever standing on her own two feet, but she was determined to find a way out of her wheelchair.

She currently has one hope: surgery in Thailand. However, the costs of the surgery and flight add up to $90,000, an amount the family has no way to pay for.

“If I don’t go for this surgery, I could be stuck like this until the end of my life. Elisheva said, “I’m only 22, I want to marry, have kids, and give to the world. I don’t want to be limited to a wheelchair when I don’t have to be!”

This surgery is her only hope, and the family has turned to the public to help raise the full amount.

Elisheva wrote on the crowdfunding page:

It’s my dream to feel good, to stand up. $90,000 is a big sum, but the Jewish nation is even bigger! Please give me my deepest wish, something that everyone else takes for granted - the ability to stand on my own two feet. Every donation is meaningful to me.

Readers can give Elisheva the gift of independence by donating on the campaign page.

DONATE HERE TO HELP ELISHEVA