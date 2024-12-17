From darkness to light. On October 7, Yoav Roditi and his family were visiting Moshav Yakhini in the south of the country when terrorists infiltrated the family farm.

Yoav and his family spent hours hiding in the family safe room. His cousin Yonatan was shot in the chest, and they waited for ten long hours until rescue arrived. Yonatan died of his wounds at home, and the family has been dealing with the loss and great pain ever since.

Fourteen months later the 11-year-old from Afula has fulfilled a dream, meeting with the players of his favorite team, Beitar Jerusalem, thanks to The Jewish Agency's "Youth Futures" program which operates in about fifty communities in the social and geographic periphery of Israel. The organization accompanies children and families at risk through a unique trust model, which provides holistic and intensive support over a period of three years. The core of the work involves strengthening personal and family resilience, improving the educational environment, and motivating social mobility processes.

Despite the pain and loss they went through, Yoav and his family have chosen to live with hope and faith in their future. Yoav, a "hardcore" fan of Beitar Jerusalem, dreamed of meeting the team's players – a dream that came true. Gali, from the program, continues to accompany them and was also present at the emotional meeting with the players.

Beyond fulfilling a personal dream, this meeting was also a reminder for Yoav and his family that they are not alone, that there is someone who is there for them, supports them and strengthens their way forward. For Gali, this was a special moment in which she could see the impact of support and connection on the life of a child who has gone through so much.

Yoav's visit joins a long list of good deeds that the Jerusalem Football Club has been doing for its many fans since the October 7 massacre, when the club held a memorial ceremony for its fans who were murdered and fell, supports their families, honors the various heroes and works hard for the entire community.

Yoav Roditi: "I had a lot of fun! It was a dream come true that all the players took pictures with me, hugged me, and signed my shirt. I thank Youth Futures and Beitar Jerusalem for a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Beitar Jerusalem said: "Dear Yoav came to us and we were more than happy to host him. The difficulties he is experiencing, together with the heroism and pain, are unimaginable for a child of his age. It was our privilege to spend time with him and to continue our social and community activities, in order to give him some moments of happiness that he will cherish forever."

Ruthie Sheinfeld, CEO of Youth Futures: "At Youth Futures, we believe in the power of experiences to create real change. Seeing Yoav’s eyes sparkle with excitement when he met his heroes – that's exactly the heart of what we do. These meetings give the children not only an unforgettable experience, but also a sense of security and belief that anything is possible."