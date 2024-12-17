Daniel Hagari, currently the IDF spokesman in English and Hebrew, is contending for two other roles within the General Staff. In the coming months, the IDF Chief of Staff is expected to make a decision on his future.

Hagari aims to be appointed as Head of Strategy and Iran, replacing brigadier general Eliezer Toledano, who announced his retirement, or as Israel's military attaché in Washington, replacing Major General Hidai Zilberman, himself a former IDF spokesperson.

Simultaneously, it was reported that due to the ceasefire on the northern border, the army decided that the commander of the Galilee Division, Brigadier General Shai Klapper, will end his term next month to move into another role in the IDF. Klapper has been in the role for over two and a half years, staying beyond the usual tenure due to the war. After the ceasefire, it was decided that next month the Galilee Division commander will be replaced, with Brigadier General Yuval Gez taking over the position.