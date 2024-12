Security forces are pursuing a terrorist who fired at an Israeli vehicle on Sunday evening near the Barkan Industrial Zone in Samaria. No one was wounded.

"The soldiers are conducting scans, setting up roadblocks, and surrounding the villages in the area," the IDF stated.

From initial details it would appear that the shots were fired at a soldier who was traveling to a farm in western Samaria near the Barkan and Ariel industrial zones. Four bullet holes were found in the vehicle.