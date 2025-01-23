The Hamas terrorist organization on Wednesday blamed the Palestinian Authority's security mechanisms for the IDF's operation in the Jenin refugee camp, calling its alleged collaboration with Israel a "crime and a betrayal of the blood of the shaheeds."

In a statement, Hamas claimed that the way the Palestinian Authority operates deviates from the national line, and that its security coordination with Israel has become extremely dangerous, standing in complete opposition to the stance of the Palestinian Arab people and Palestinian Arab organizations.

Hamas called on the Palestinian Arab public in Judea and Samaria to act with all their might to put an end to the dangerous policy of the Palestinian Authority, and to confront the "Israeli aggression" and the attack on "the fighters" in Jenin by escalating confrontations with Israel at all points of friction, at military checkpoints, and in “settlements”.

Furthermore, Hamas called for actions that would make Israel "pay a price" for continuing to commit "crimes" against the Palestinian Arab people.