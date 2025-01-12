The ongoing conflict between Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah and Hamas escalated on Saturday, as the two sides released statements sharply criticizing the other.

The back-and-forth took place amid the PA security forces’ continued operations in cities and towns in Area A of Judea and Samaria against terrorists from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

Hamas official Abdul Rahman Shadid accused the PA of attempting to kill Hamas members, citing an incident in Tulkarm where PA security forces allegedly fired on a vehicle carrying Hamas members.

Shadid said this was the second such attempt in a matter of days and demonstrated the PA’s intention to “liquidate resistance fighters” in areas of Judea and Samaria under its control.

Shadid further criticized the PA’s leadership and security forces, accusing them of escalating violence against Palestinian Arabs. He referenced recent events in the Jenin refugee camp, where clashes between the PA security forces and terrorists have reportedly resulted in nine deaths, including women and children.

In response, Fatah criticized Hamas and asserted that it had brought destruction to Gaza by prioritizing external alliances over Palestinian Arab welfare.

The PA vowed to prevent Hamas from replicating its actions in Judea and Samaria, blaming the group for provoking Israel’s military actions in Gaza and for the region’s dire humanitarian crisis.

Fatah accused Hamas of exploiting Gazan civilians as human shields during conflicts and warned against what it called Iran’s "expansionist ambitions".

Hamas and Fatah have clashed since 2007, when Hamas violently took over Gaza from Fatah in a bloody coup.

The PA security forces have repeatedly arrested members of Hamas during crackdowns on the group in Area A.

A unity government between Hamas and Fatah collapsed in 2015 when Abbas decided to dissolve it amid a deepening rift between the sides.

Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation agreement in October of 2017, as part of which Hamas was to transfer power in Gaza by December 1 of that year.

That deadline was initially put back by 10 days and later reportedly hit “obstacles” . It has never been implemented.