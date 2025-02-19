The Trump administration has completely halted all funding for the Palestinian Authority security forces, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing both US and PA officials.

According to the report, the freeze is part of a larger freeze in foreign assistance ordered by the President.

During the previous Trump presidency, the US also stopped funding for the PA but continued to fund training and reform for the security forces.

This time, the administration's decision comes at a crucial time as the PA is currently fighting to maintain its power and legitimacy. In December, the PA security forces launched a widespread offensive in Jenin to root out rival terror organizations.

In contrast with the current administration, the Biden administration worked to prop up the PA and even sought to put in charge of the Gaza Strip, contrary to Israel's position.