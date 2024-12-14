Newly published excerpts of recordings reveal Eli Feldstein's conversation with his parents, Yehoshua and Bina, from the ISA's detention cell.

Kan reports that Feldstein told his parents: "It's not simple, but I mostly need you to be strong. This is the most important thing for me. I need to know you're with me and proud of me."

Feldstein's mother asked: "Do you feel that we're fighting for you?"

"I feel it, I know it. Be strong. My strength is you. You must understand that. You are my strength and my support," Feldstein answered

His father said: "For 12 years, I've walked with you on every path. Even when stones were thrown at you for joining the IDF, I was proud of you. Even when the neighbors didn't talk to me, I loved you and said 'you're a Zionist' and that's okay. I love you dearly. I just want you to tell the whole truth and be honest with the investigators." Feldstein responded: "I am telling the truth and it's okay. I and the ISA are on the same side. No one is holding this against them or anything."

"I really wanted to meet with the Prime Minister," Yehoshua Feldstein admitted. "We didn't try or want to disrupt the investigation process, but it burned in us to talk to him." Responding to whether Eli shared everything he knew during the investigation, his father said: "In the first two weeks, Eli didn't say a word, but later, when they came and said someone from the Prime Minister’s Office was questioned and he didn't say anything and told Eli, then Eli said the truth - that he received instructions from the office."

Eli Feldstein, accused of leaking classified information to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of the classified documents case, was released earlier this week to house arrest according to the Supreme Court's decision. He previously admitted to his interrogators that the notification to Netanyahu about the secret document occurred just two days before the leak to the German newspaper Bild.

According to details of the case authorized for publication, Feldstein acted following the murder of the six hostages and amid many protests against the government at the time, to influence public opinion in Israel. This was aimed at changing the public discourse and directing blame towards Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.