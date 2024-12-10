On International Human Rights Day, President Isaac Herzog hosted an emergency meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, together with medical experts, focusing on the dire situation and deep concern for the well-being of the hostages being held captive for 431 days by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The meeting was attended by my hostages who had been freed from captivity, and the families of hostages still being held.

“We are marking 431 days of the most unimaginable violations of human rights. Today, on International Human Rights Day, not a single right has been upheld by the criminal and terrorist organization Hamas. The entire world must cry out with all its might against this heinous organization and its flagrant violations of human rights, as we've clearly heard in the past hour," President Herzog said during the meeting.

"Based on the report presented here, on various sources of information before me, and on the data I continuously receive, it is palpably clear that the hostages are in grave mortal danger. Everything must be done, by all possible means, to bring them home," he added.

The President noted: "Throughout the year, we have explored every avenue to enhance and provide medical aid to those held in the tunnels of Gaza. We engaged countless times with the Red Cross and other entities, attempting to deliver medications and prescriptions, facilitating meetings between the Red Cross and hostage families, and sharing information. But all efforts hit a wall—the wall of Hamas, which prevented any aid from getting through.

"There is now a significant renewed effort underway. I sincerely thank outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. Their actions have brought about meaningful change. These efforts must be advanced as quickly as possible. Silence is often golden, but the effort itself is critically important. Personally, I engage in discussions with global leaders daily on this very issue."

Herzog revealed: "This morning, I spoke with a leader in our region, and I can confirm that there is global convergence on prioritizing a hostage deal. The goal is to secure an agreement for their release. We want to see everyone home as quickly as possible, and I call on all parties: Bring them home. That is the overriding imperative emanating from here because, as all the data presented makes clear, the hostages are in grave mortal danger.”