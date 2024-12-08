The New York City and Atlanta police departments continue their search for the suspect in the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest insurance company in the U.S.

Thompson was murdered last week by an unknown assailant and had reportedly received threats, as had other executives at the company.

The police have footage of the murder showing the shooter shooting Thompson before he could react, showing significant proficiency with the firearm. The shooter ambushed Thompson outside his company's investor meeting, then took a cab to a central bus terminal.

The Atlanta police joined the investigation on Friday after it was estimated that the murder suspect traveled to New York from Atlanta, ten days before killing Thompson.

The suspect was filmed on several occasions in the days leading up to the murder, albeit mostly with his face covered with a mask. Investigators obtained footage of him entering a Manhattan hostel, where he removed his mask, providing a clear image of his face.

Photo: NYPD

He left several pieces of evidence behind, including the bag he carried during the murder, a phone, a lighter, and a water bottle purchased at a nearby Starbucks, allowing detectives to perform DNA tests and use facial recognition technology.

Investigators believe the suspect may be a skilled hitman since the shooting was executed with a silenced handgun.

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the shooter, which an NYPD official described as a "horrific, well-planned attack."

Thompson, who was appointed CEO of the company in 2021, had been with the company since 2004. He formerly served as the CEO of his company's government programs.

His wife, Paulette, stated, "I know he mentioned several people had threatened him. We are going through very hard times. I need to be there for my kids, and maybe in the future, I will understand why he was targeted."

The UnitedHealthcare company managed by Thompson was the subject of a series of investigations by an American medical news site, which claimed the company took over doctor clinics to maximize profits at the expense of public insurance companies, thereby weakening public healthcare in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice opened an antitrust investigation against the company in February due to conflicts of interest, given that the company is both a medical insurance provider and operates medical clinics under the insurance company's banner. It should be noted that neither the investigation nor the series of exposés affected the company financially, with its stock rising 15% since the beginning of 2024.

Following the murder, online support for the killing has risen, with users calling for the murder of additional CEOs.