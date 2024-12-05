A man was arrested at the Jerusalem central station for holding a sign instigating against the Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara and her supporters.

The sign read: "God, kill Gali Baharav-Miara and her supporters."

With assistance and guidance from the control center observers in the Jerusalem District, officers from the capital's police station quickly arrived at the central station, identified the suspect, and arrested him.

The suspect in his 40s was detained by the officers and transferred for questioning at the police station, and the sign he was holding was seized.

Today, the suspect will be brought to court to discuss the police's request to extend his detention.

Shai Glick, CEO of B'tsalmo, stated: "I approached the State Attorney this morning to urgently file a quick indictment against him. There is no place for incitement against half the nation, especially during such a difficult time. This is a harsh, inciting, and blunt sign that is not part of freedom of speech but incitement to murder. Freedom of speech yes, incitement and calls for civil war no."