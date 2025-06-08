The Israeli government is set to approve a proposal by Justice Minister Yariv Levin to revise the dismissal process for the Attorney General.

According to the proposed change, the Attorney General could be dismissed not only after consultation with the original selection committee, but also following a hearing before a special ministerial committee.

This new committee will consist of representatives from all coalition parties except United Torah Judaism, which has declared support for dissolving the Knesset.

The committee will be chaired by Minister Amichai Chikli, along with other members, including Ministers Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir, Gila Gamliel, and Michael Malchieli.

Last month, the Cabinet voted unanimously in favor of expressing no confidence in Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, a step that constitutes the beginning of the official process for her dismissal from office.