Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, issued a statement to the media this evening (Monday) following the arrest of a senior Shin Bet official and police officers suspected of bribery and breach of trust: “This morning, Gali Baharav-Miara's private police crossed a red line when they decided to investigate two senior officials in the law enforcement system who are implementing my government's policy, the right-wing government's policy.”

“When she found out that when she could not frame me through the police, she decided to go another way, via Gali’s Private Investigations Department, or by its official name: the Police Internal Affairs Department. By investigating police officers who are implementing my instructions, she is making political decisions, from personal motives, to keep holding on to her power and to deter officers from upholding my policy. Her final goal is to bring the downfall of the right-wing government,” added Ben Gvir.

"This shows everyone that if you are a senior officer in the Shin Bet who is implementing the policy of the elected minister and bringing about a revolution in the conditions of prisoners, you will be subject to investigation. But if you are the head of a security organization who has failed completely, but is still implementing the policy of the Attorney General, you have full backing,” said Ben Gvir.

He called on Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, saying that “enough is enough! This is a wild, undemocratic, and illegal journey with one purpose: the Attorney General’s goal to overthrow the government and its leader through unlawful means. We must stop this reckless behavior and police revolution by the Attorney General.”

The senior Prison Service official was arrested by investigators from the Police Internal Affairs Department, who approached his car near his home this morning, leading his security personnel to draw their weapons, as they apparently believed that he was being targeted by hostile agents.