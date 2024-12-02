A shipment of heaters intended for army tents in Northern Israel is currently on hold. Temperatures across the northern border are dropping, with soldiers battling biting winds and freezing nights. The plan to send 100 heaters to help soldiers combat the heat has been put on pause after funding ran dry.

When organizers saw that they wouldn’t be able to get the heaters to soldiers before December, they were devastated. These heaters would be deal-breakers for soldiers sleeping in unprotected army tents, providing them with toasty warm nights.

The campaign relies exclusively on public donations, and organizers hope funding will pick up again, enabling the soldiers to receive much-needed heaters. The heaters were chosen to tailor to soldiers' needs, with each heater capable of heating a standard 6-soldier tent and being charged at the base before the soldiers entered the field.

Sponsors are needed to get the heaters into army tents before December temperatures turn dangerous. 100 heaters are needed, at $2,600 each. Readers can visit this link to sponsor a heater for an army tent.

