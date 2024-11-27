Bloomberg’s list of 500 richest billionaires presents impressive data: one hundred richest people in the world increased their wealth by 641 billion dollars in the past year.

Leading the list is Elon Musk, with a fortune of 348 billion dollars, followed by Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg.

Idan Ofer leads the top five Israelis in the list, ranked at 61st place, with a net worth of 29.3 billion dollars - an increase of 9.2 billion dollars in past year.

His fortune is based mainly on his holdings in the Israel Corporation (47.68%) and control in ICL Group Ltd. (43.95), traded in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and valued at 21.8 billion dollars.

Stef Wertheimer is ranked 279, with a net worth of 9.9 billion dollars, an increase of 1.53 billion dollars in the past year.

Shari Arison is ranked 332, with a net worth of 8.6 billion dollars, an increase of 1.01 billion dollars in the past year.

Brothers Igor and Dmitry Bukhman, founders of online gaming company Playrix and the Rix Capital family fund, are ranked at 495 and 496, with a net worth of 6.32 billion dollars each, an increase of 2.77 billion dollars in the past year.

The list also includes two with Israeli citizenship: American citizen Miriam Adelson, ranked at 45, with a net worth of 36.8 billion dollars, and Roman Abramovich, a Russian-Israeli oligarch, ranked at 370, with a net worth of 7.8 billion dollars.