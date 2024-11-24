The Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters reacted Sunday morning to the announcement that one of its emissaries, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, was murdered after he was abducted last week.

"With great pain we share that Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Abu Dhabi, UAE, was murdered by terrorists after being abducted on Thursday," the movement stated,

It noted that "his body was recovered early Sunday morning, and his family has been notified."

Chabad asked the public to "Please do a mitzvah in the merit and memory of Rabbi Zvi ben Alexander Hakohen."

Earlier, Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters chairman Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky released a statement expressing deep concern for Rabbi Kogan in light of the search for him.

"We are deeply concerned about Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary who went missing in the Emirati city of Dubai on Thursday. Our emissaries are working closely with authorities as they investigate his disappearance. We pray, along with the worldwide Jewish community for his safe return, and we ask everyone to keep Zvi haCohen ben Ettel in your prayers," Rabbi Krinksy stated.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday morning that authorities in the UAE had found Rabbi Kogan's body.