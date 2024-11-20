IDF, Border Police, and ISA forces have been operating over the past two days in Jenin as part of a series of counterterrorism operations in northern Samaria.

The IDF updated on Wednesday that the IAF struck armed terrorists a short while ago in the area of Jenin.

Before the strike, the IDF updated that the forces so far eliminated five terrorists and seized seven weapons. In addition, four explosives labs, a surveillance operations room, and dozens of explosives were destroyed.

In the Samaria village of Urif, five weapons' lathes, as well as weapons' parts were confiscated, and a wanted suspect was arrested. In addition, six suspects were arrested in the Etzion and Efraim Brigades' areas of operation.

In an operation in Judea, as part of the expanded operations ahead of the increased Jewish visits expected over the weekend in Hebron, four suspects were arrested, a weapon was seized, and dozens of suspects were questioned. No Israeli forces were hurt.