Tehran is burning: Significant strike in Iran's capital

Dozens of fighter jets struck multiple targets in Tehran within less than an hour, including a major fuel terminal in the city and weapons stockpiles.

Saturday night’s strike in Tehran is the largest carried out in the Iranian capital since the start of the war.

Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on social media: “Tehran is burning.”

IDF Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, stated on Sunday evening that Israeli Air Force pilots continue to strike across Iran. He noted that the wave of attacks has persisted for nearly 40 hours, targeting more than 150 sites, with the latest strikes concentrated on Tehran.

“Tehran is no longer immune — thanks to the Air Force’s strikes and years of precise intelligence gathered by the Intelligence Directorate, we’ve broken through to the heart of Iran,” Defrin said. He added that after a systematic assault on Iran’s air defense systems, “hundreds of aircraft and aerial platforms now maintain air superiority over western Iran and Tehran.”

Defrin revealed that one of the sites targeted in western Iran was an underground missile launch facility. “At this site, launch shafts and dozens of missiles were discovered in tunnels beneath the ground. This is a significant site that was even showcased in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past. Senior officials who had visited the site were also eliminated,” he stated.

He further explained, “The missiles stored there were intended to be launched, on command, against Israeli civilians or even against forces of other Western countries in the Middle East. These are missiles that could have been launched at Israel last night. Our preemptive planning and intelligence enabled us to foil part of Iran’s attack plan.”