Members of the same family: Four women murdered in missile strike on Tamra

Four women, including a woman and her two daughters (aged 13 and 20), were murdered in the northern town of Tamra Saturday night after Iran launched dozens of missiles towards Israeli territory.

The fourth victim was a family member of the other victims.

The missile launch triggered sirens across the northern region, including Haifa and the Krayot areas. Residents reported hearing powerful explosions as the barrage hit.

הזירה בטמרה מד"א

Northern District Fire and Rescue Commander, Tafsar Yair Elkayam, stated: "This is a scene with extensive destruction of a four-story building that sustained a direct hit, causing the top floor to partially collapse. Firefighting teams rescued four trapped individuals from the building and transferred them to medical personnel. Even at this stage, firefighters alongside Home Front Command forces are continuing to search the site for additional people who may be trapped."

Magen David Adom teams treated six individuals for shock, while seven others with light injuries have been evacuated to Rambam and Bnei Zion hospitals.

The Sabrine news agency reported that the Iranian barrage on northern Israel included 100 missiles. Dozens of Iranian rockets reportedly fell inside Syrian territory.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that, "While the IDF is operating to intercept missiles launched from Iran, the IAF is currently striking military targets in Tehran." Moments earlier, the Home Front Command instructed residents nationwide to remain near protected areas, limit movement, and avoid gatherings.

Earlier, Iranian state television warned of “heavy and destructive” strikes on Israel “within hours.”