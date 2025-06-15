An Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal on Saturday that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is “not off limits” as Israel continues an intensified air campaign targeting the Iranian nuclear program.

The official emphasized that Israel is not restricting its objectives to nuclear sites alone, but is also aiming to weaken Iran’s political and military leadership. He stated that Israel has already eliminated nine scientists key to Tehran’s uranium enrichment efforts, alongside several senior Iranian generals.

More major strikes on Iran are expected imminently, he warned. Addressing skepticism about Israel’s ability to dismantle Iran’s deeply buried nuclear infrastructure, the official asserted that the campaign has delivered a “punishing blow” to the country’s atomic capacity. In particular, the underground uranium-enrichment complex at Natanz reportedly suffered structural collapse, though further damage assessment is still underway.

The source made clear that the conflict would only conclude if Iran either voluntarily dismantles its nuclear program or if Israel succeeds in permanently preventing its revival.

Meanwhile, a senior White House official acknowledged that the US would prefer ongoing nuclear negotiations with Tehran, adding that “whatever happens today cannot be prevented.” Oman confirmed on Saturday that planned US-Iran talks set for Sunday would be postponed.