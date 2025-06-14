We are profoundly grateful to Hashem for the outstanding successes achieved thus far in Operation Rising Lion against the malevolent regime in Iran and its forces and for His constant protection of Israel. We are overwhelmed by the stunning efforts of the soldiers of Israel’s Defense Forces and other security services, heroically committed to operating as God’s hand, acting tenaciously and tirelessly to protect Israel and the entire civilized world from the Iranian threat. We pray for Israel’s continued safety as this situation unfolds.

Jewish communities everywhere are exercising appropriate vigilance due to the currently elevated threat level. In line with current guidance from law enforcement and from our security partners, communal activity and shul life should continue uninterrupted with proper security protocols and precautions and while mindful of recent antisemitic attacks in the U.S. and of the risks generated by agitators around both today’s events and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Shuls and communities are encouraged to maintain an open line of communication with their local police departments to encourage a visible police presence in and around the community.

Operation Rising Lion has just begun and must continue until it essentially eliminates the Iranian regime’s capacity to threaten and terrorize Israel, the United States, and the entire civilized world. Israel’s military actions against Iran are protecting everyone and deserve the support of the world. While that support will not likely be forthcoming, we applaud and encourage President Trump and his Administration for their material and moral support of Israel as it continues this operation until it finishes the job of making a safer and more peaceful world.

It is profoundly humbling to receive another’s assistance. The sages spoke of the shame factor of dependence and how it makes it difficult to look one’s benefactor in the eye (Yerushalmi Orlah 1:3, see Daat Tevunot 18). The Talmud similarly noted that it is human nature not to exhibit insolence towards someone to whom they are indebted, “ein adam may-iz panav b’fnei baal chovo” (Shevuot 42b - in the Daf Yomi this week!)

This is true both with regards to people towards whom we are indebted, as well as towards God to Whom we are absolutely beholden. One of the intended lasting impacts of the experience at Sinai was that we emerge from the encounter with God with boshet panim, typically translated as shame but here describing the overwhelming sense of grateful humility that a true encounter with the infinite greatness of God would engender (see Rashi Shemot 20:16, and Avot 5:20).

Our parsha (Bamidbar 11:1) describes the sobering and dramatic shift of the Jewish people into a mode that was very far from awesome deference and grateful humility before God. Instead of seeing God as the source of all our blessings, we began instead a pattern of complaining, vayehi ha’am k’mitonenim, that would stay with us throughout our time in the desert. The Talmud (Avoda Zara 4a) describes our dissatisfaction with the heavenly manna as deriving from an inclination to deny the good with which God has blessed us, kfuyei tova. That is why this shift came when the Jewish people sought to “move on” from Sinai, vayisu mei-har Hashem (Bamidbar 10:23). Our conscious or subconscious decision to shift away from awesome deference and humility before God forced us into a mindset of denial of His constant gifts and blessings. To elude the humbling feelings of indebtedness and deference, we avoid the joy of gratitude and appreciation.

Considering recent events, I feel overwhelming humility and gratitude before both God and man; before the ultimate Shomer Yisrael and before His agents, the soldiers of Tzahal and their families. The miracles we are experiencing are coming through their hands and as a direct result of all that they continue to do and to risk on behalf of us all. Katonti mikol hachasadim. Recognizing all that we have received from God and from man makes us realize how small we are and how grateful we must be, to God and to man.

With that strong sense of gratitude, we must continue to pray and yearn for peace and truth to reign throughout the world, and for its ultimate redemption soon in our days, Amen.

Sincerely,

Rabbi Moshe Hauer, OU Executive Vice President