Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a recorded message to the public, urging citizens to strictly follow Home Front Command safety guidelines.

“Citizens of Israel, we are in a fateful battle for our existence,” Netanyahu said while standing next to a public shelter. “There will be difficult days — but also very great days ahead.”

“I appreciate that between sirens you try to maintain a routine. That’s fine. But it’s also essential to follow Home Front Command instructions,” he added.

“Behind me is a public shelter,” he continued. “If I’m walking down the street and hear a siren — I run inside. We know that if you go to the nearest safe space, your chances of avoiding harm are very high.”

“We lost three precious lives yesterday — people who didn’t make it to a protected area in time,” Netanyahu said. “Right next to them, others were in the same house, which took a direct missile hit —but because they were in a shelter, they survived.”

Netanyahu concluded with a quote from the Torah: “As it is written in our sources in the Torah, in the Book of Deuteronomy: ‘You shall greatly guard your souls.’ So guard your life, protect your body, and preserve your safety. Follow the Home Front Command’s instructions.”