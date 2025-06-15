Footage of Mossad agents operating in Iran continues to spark outrage in the Islamic Republic.

Media outlets in Iran reported that trucks carrying UAVs were intercepted, allegedly intended to be launched from within the country by Israeli agents. White pickup trucks were also seized, which Iranian security forces claim are commonly used by Mossad operatives.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence warned against any collaboration with Israeli elements, stating it would result in severe punishment.

Five citizens were reportedly arrested in the city of Yazd for filming and cooperating with Israel.