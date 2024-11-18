Channel 12 political analyst Amnon Abramovich mocked Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and hinted that he is not fit for his job because he is not a naturally-born Israeli.

"Ron Dermer is a cultured, polite, and suave guy, but he's not deeply Israeli. He came at 26, why didn't he serve in the military? His experience is not an Israeli experience."

He added: "I don't think he knows the difference between Arik Einstein and Zohar Argov, or Shoshana Damari and Chava Alberstein, or who Shaya Glazer and Nahum Stelmach were, or maybe even the difference between Amos Kenan and Amos Oz."

Dermer was born in Miami Beach, Florida, and made aliyah to Israel in 1997.

Minister of Aliyah and Absorption Ofir Sofer condemned Abramovich's statements: "The statements made by Amnon Abramovich are shocking and are deserving of condemnation. They offend many olim who chose to immigrate to Israel now, despite the challenges, and chose to be with us during this difficult time. I expect an apology to those in Israel who did the unbelievable, left everything, and moved to Israel through a sense of mission and faith.

Regarding the statements, the minister said: "I know Ron and his life story personally. His drive comes from a moral and true place for the good of the State of Israel and I'm happy that he's with us and brings his special talents. Thank you, Ron!"

He then turned to the Jews in the diaspora: "I call on all young people and all of the olim who moved to Israel and say: look at the Israeli leadership. Some of them are olim, some are the children of olim, some are grandchildren, and some are Sabras (natural-born Israelis). This is the state of Israel, and we are proud of it. In Israel, there is no glass ceiling, we are one nation, and you have the opportunities to succeed here."