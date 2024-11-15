Over the past hours, the IAF conducted its third round of intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The IDF noted that the Dahieh suburb “is a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, where Hezbollah systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure behind the Lebanese civilian population. Among the targets struck were Hezbollah command centers.”

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including gathering prior intelligence, using aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the population in the area, said the IDF.

Over the past day, the IAF struck and dismantled a stockpile of rockets and 15 launchers in southern Lebanon, some of which were ready to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli civilians, stated the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Among them, was the launcher used to fire projectiles toward central Israel on Wednesday.

