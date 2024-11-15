US President-elect Donald Trump's associates have promised Israel that on his first day in office, immediately after the inauguration ceremony on Capitol Hill, he will lift any delays and any embargo on shipments of weapons and military equipment to Israel, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday evening.

There is currently a de facto US embargo on one shipment and some equipment related to the war.

Diplomatic sources claimed that there is a connection between Trump’s promise and the apparent Israeli agreement to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The sources stated that, if Israel agrees to a ceasefire for about two months, the Trump administration will enter the White House immediately afterwards and remove all obstacles in a way that will allow the IDF to fight more freely.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidant, told US President-elect Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner this week that Israel is rushing to advance a ceasefire deal in Lebanon.

According to the officials, the goal of the move is to deliver an early foreign policy win to the president-elect.

The terms of the evolving deal, according to Israeli officials, would require Hezbollah to retreat beyond the Litani River. The Lebanese military would take control of the border zone for an initial 60-day period, overseen by the United States and Britain.

The proposal also calls for the IDF to be able to operate across the border in case of violations.