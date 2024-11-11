Qatar turned to Israel and requested that it not eliminate Hamas officials on the country's soil, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday evening.

According to the report, the request to Israel was forwarded indirectly through mediators. Another request from Qatar to Israel was forwarded after the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which was attributed to Israel.

The report also said that Qatar's new request may have something to do with the decision in Doha to freeze the mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas as well as the decision to expel senior Hamas officials from the country.

On Sunday morning, it was reported that the US decision to demand the expulsion of Hamas from Qatar was made after Hamas refused a new outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that had been presented to it.

According to the report, Hamas in the last few weeks has not shown any change in its positions.

In addition, the demand for the deportation of senior Hamas officials is a result of the filing of an indictment on behalf of the US Department of Justice against Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, who is currently in Qatar.

The murder of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American citizen, also led to the US understanding that it is inconceivable for senior Hamas officials to live in a country that is considered an ally of the United States.