IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi hosted General Luciano Portolano, Chief of Italian Defence General Staff, this week as his official guest.

The two discussed recent operational events and the security situation, with an emphasis on the operation against Hezbollah activities in Lebanon.

They also discussed about the requirement of safeguarding the security of UN personnel employed in the UNIFIL mission, operating under the UNSCR 1701.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation for the ties between the two militaries and emphasized that the IDF will continue to deepen professional relations with the Italian Armed Forces, driven by a shared commitment to strengthening regional stability and security in the Middle East.