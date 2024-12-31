Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, said that the reason she extended her stay abroad is because she contracted COVID-19, Channel 12 News reported on Monday evening.

The sources stated that Netanyahu has been suffering from a high fever, difficulty breathing, and other side effects of the COVID-19 illness for the past several days.

The Prime Minister’s wife is on a 20-day trip to Florida to visit her son Yair Netanyahu, who has resided in Miami over the past year and a half. During the visit, she had dinner with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Monday’s report comes amid speculation about Sara Netanyahu not returning to Israel while her husband, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underwent surgery at Hadassah Hospital to remove his prostate gland.

At the same time, it was reported that their son, Avner, is with the Prime Minister.

A spokesperson for the Netanyahu family did not respond to the report.