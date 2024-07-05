Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and their son Avner, together with Ido Netanyahu and his family, attended the memorial ceremony on Friday at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, for Lt.-Col. Yoni Netanyahu, who fell while commanding IDF General Staff Reconnaissance Unit soldiers in the operation to free the hostages at Entebbe, Uganda in 1976.

The Prime Minister and his brother Ido said the Kaddish prayer and laid a memorial wreath on the grave of their older brother Yoni, who fell heroically in battle.

They laid an additional wreath together with Yoni's IDF General Staff Reconnaissance Unit colleagues.

Also attending the ceremony were the Knesset Speaker, ministers, MKs, former and current IDF commanders, and friends of the family.