The Iranian Jewish community canceled festive events that were planned for Saturday night as a sign of solidarity with the Islamic regime following the Israeli strike, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Monday.

According to the report, a few hours after the Israeli strike, the Iranian Jews still prayed in the synagogues. In the morning, the community rabbis informed the congregants that the events and festivities that evening were canceled.

The Iranian Jewish community usually holds festive events after the holidays which include dancing, and the synagogues are usually full.

According to sources in the community, "While there is full freedom of worship, when Iran is attacked by Israel, the last thing the Jews need is to be seen dancing in the synagogues."

On Sunday, Homayoun Sameyeh, the Jewish representative in the Iranian parliament, condemned the attack and said the community supports "Iran's legitimate defense in response to this attack" and demanded "a strong response from Iran to Israel’s aggression at the right time."