Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday accused his rival, Kamala Harris, of destroying the United States.

“Next Tuesday, you have to stand up and you have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve done a terrible job, that Crooked Joe Biden has done a terrible job. You've destroyed our country, we’re not going to take it anymore. Kamala, you’re fired! Get out! Get out!” said Trump during a rally at Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

“Our country will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before! This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of gross incompetence and failure, or whether we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country.”

“We’re running against something far bigger than Joe or Kamala, and far more powerful than them, which is a massive, vicious, crooked, radical Left machine that runs today’s Democrat party. They’re just vessels,” stated Trump.

“I will never apologize for defending America. I will protect our workers, I will protect our jobs, I will protect our borders, I will protect our great families, and I will protect the birthright of our children to live in the richest and most powerful nation on the face of the earth,” he declared.

If elected on November 5, said Trump, “I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War III from happening…we will build a massive defense shield, all made in the USA. We’re going to build a beautiful dome over our country.”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani spoke at the same rally earlier on Sunday, and noted the former President's support of Israel, among other things.

"September 11th was our darkest hour; October 7th was Israel's darkest hour. They are our best friend. I worked for Ronald Reagan for eight years, Ronald Reagan said: 'We have to be there for Israel always because they are always there for us!'" Giuliani stated.

The former mayor continued, "Hamas is not there for us, Iran is not there for us, they want to kill us. And the Palestinians are taught to kill us at two years old. They wouldn't let a Palestinian in Jordan, they wouldn't let a Palestinian in Egypt, and Harris wants to bring them to you. They may have good people; I'm sorry I don't take a risk with people who are taught to kill Americans at two.

"I'm on the side of Israel! You're on the side of Israel! Donald Trump is on the side of Israel! And they're on the side of the terrorists!" he concluded.